Byrnes football’s division brings team together

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Byrnes football team’s practice is ironic because a unique division between the offensive and defensive units actually brings the team together. The offensive players wear blue jerseys with the text “HPO” on the back, which stands for high-powered offense, and the defensive players wear black jerseys with “strikeforce” on the back.

The two units going at it every day is part of the secret sauce to Byrnes’ success.

“It’s kind of like a special identity for each side,” Byrnes Football Head Coach Reggie Shaw said.

He explained what exactly HPO means.

“Trying to score a lot of points, trying to play fast, trying to put defenses in stressful situations and have a high-tempo offense,” Shaw said.

Then he described his strikeforce.

“Defensively, strikeforce, I mean, it says it itself, right?” Shaw said. “We want to be a physical defense. We want to get there with bad intentions. We want to cause turnovers with how we hit and how we play an aggressive style.”

Byrnes senior linebacker and strikeforce leader James Oates defined his unit.

“The best defense in South Carolina,” Oates said. “Just trying to whoop everybody.”

The Byrnes strikeforce has been doing just that while giving up only 9.5 points per game this season on the way to a 6-1 record and No. 3 ranking in the most recent S.C. Prep Football Media Poll. They also bring that confidence and a little trash talk to their HPO teammates at practice.

“I love to be strikeforce. I’d rather be strikeforce than HPO,” Oates said. “Every missed opportunity they have, we just jump on it and just talk trash. Let them know that they’re worse than us, and we’re better.”

Byrnes freshman running back and HPO leader David Segarra said the competition between the two sides is constant.

“From the locker room all the way down to when we pick up the pads, everybody’s chirping, everybody’s talking,” Segarra said. “They’re saying some stuff that I don’t really want to say on camera, but there’s always something there.”

The HPO vs. strikeforce tradition started in the early 2000s when Byrnes went on its incredible run of winning eight state titles in 10 seasons from 2002 to 2011. Coach Shaw took over seven years ago, and he ramped up the practice tradition by getting the guys new jerseys with a color and a name for their unit.

“It brings a cohesive unit, and you take pride in that unit just like you should,” Shaw said. “That’s kind of a division within the team, but ultimately they’re all rebels, and the bottom line is find a way to win.”

Oates and Segarra also said that division ends up leading to unification.

“It’s just an everyday war. Getting mad at each other every day. Just going full force trying to make each other better,” Oates said.

“It brings up the energy,” Segarra said. “Everybody wants to be here and do their role, and it makes the team better all around.”

Like a sibling rivalry, although the two sides might disagree, they unite when it matters most. When they take the field for games on Fridays.

The HPO and the strikeforce will team up to play at Boiling Springs in FOX Carolina’s Game of the Week. Coach Shaw is one of several guests the Tailgate Tour will feature during the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts Friday showing off the fun festivities before the game, and the 10 p.m. news will include full highlights of the matchup.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.