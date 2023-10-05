Coroner: Man dies in hospital following car crash in Spartanburg County

LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man has died following a crash in Lyman Wednesday afternoon.

According to the coroner, 72-year-old William Bryson Austin Jr. sadly passed away at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center following a crash on Highway 292.

Austin was pronounced dead just after 4 p.m.

A forensic examination is pending microscopic analysis.

The Lyman Police Department is in charge of the crash investigation.

MORE NEWS: City officials issue water shortage alert in Hendersonville

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.