Coroner: Man dies in hospital following car crash in Spartanburg County

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man has died following a crash in Lyman Wednesday afternoon.

According to the coroner, 72-year-old William Bryson Austin Jr. sadly passed away at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center following a crash on Highway 292.

Austin was pronounced dead just after 4 p.m.

A forensic examination is pending microscopic analysis.

The Lyman Police Department is in charge of the crash investigation.

Active attack drill scheduled for Seneca High School
Upstate magazine tells stories of women in war-torn Ukraine
City officials issue water shortage alert in Hendersonville
Greenville Symphony's 'Music for our Moment'
