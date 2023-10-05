Coroner: Man dies in hospital following car crash in Spartanburg County
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man has died following a crash in Lyman Wednesday afternoon.
According to the coroner, 72-year-old William Bryson Austin Jr. sadly passed away at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center following a crash on Highway 292.
Austin was pronounced dead just after 4 p.m.
A forensic examination is pending microscopic analysis.
The Lyman Police Department is in charge of the crash investigation.
