Drought worsens with no relief in sight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The latest drought monitor is no surprise, showing worsening conditions across the Western Carolinas. Unfortunately, there’s little relief in sight.

The First Alert Weather Team has been warning over the last couple of weeks of the worsening drought status and the latest drought monitor released Thursday morning backs this up. It elevates parts of the Upstate to a moderate level includes most of Spartanburg, Greenville, Union, Abbeville and Elbert counties as well as parts of Anderson, Greenwood, Hart, Transylvania, Henderson and Polk counties. Much of the rest of the area is in a level one drought, meaning it’s abnormally dry. The only areas out of drought are some areas north of I-40 in the mountains as well as Franklin and Stephens counties in Northeast Georgia and the southwest part of Oconee County.

Drought worsens across the area (Fox Carolina)

The drought status has gotten worse as the rain deficit for the fall continues to grow. Meteorological fall starts September 1st and since the beginning of the season, we’ve only seen 3 to 5 days of measurable rain in the area. The Upstate is behind by more than three and half inches in terms of normal fall rainfall. And the mountains are behind by almost three inches. The area has only seen a fourth to a third of normal rain for the season so far.

Major rain deficit since September 1st (Fox Carolina)

Unfortunately, there is no drought-busting rain ahead to help alleviate the pain. A cold front moving through Friday brings limited rain chances. The next rain chance beyond that isn’t until next Friday into the weekend and it doesn’t look like a big rain as of right now.

Isolated light rain Friday (Fox Carolina)

The rain chances on Friday do little to help the drought. Most areas don’t see measurable rain and those that do get maybe a tenth of an inch. Make sure your soil is getting well saturated to help keep your plants and yard healthy. Gardening experts say water deeply but less frequently this time of year and water the soil around the roots, not the tops of the plants.

Less than a tenth of an inch (Fox Carolina)

