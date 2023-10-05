Employees allowed back inside building after hazmat responds to Asheville business

Hazmat responds to business in Asheville
Hazmat responds to business in Asheville(Asheville Fire Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said hazmat crews responded to an Asheville business Thursday after multiple employees reported feeling unwell.

Officials said crews responded to the business along Biltmore Avenue after employees reported that they felt unwell due to a possible substance inside the building.

According to officials, they evacuated part of the building and monitored the air inside but found no abnormal readings.

Officials stated that no employees were treated or taken to the hospital, and they were eventually allowed back inside the building.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: J.J. Wallace, Vitaliy Rybinski and Matthew Rybinski
Memorial services announced for 3 Chesnee teens after deadly crash
Two young children died, along with their father, in a weekend house fire in York County,...
House fire kills father, his 2 young children after he fell asleep while cooking, police say
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Death investigation
Coroner investigating death of 3-month-old in Anderson Co.
Crash causing major backup on I-85
I-85 back open after crash caused major backup in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Westley Williams
Man accused of smashing windows, threatening people with knife in downtown Asheville
Ronald Mackey Jr.
Wanted Asheville felon found with guns, multiple types of drugs including fentanyl
FOX Carolina News is following breaking news.
LIVE: Standoff underway in Spartanburg County
Hate crime billboard in North Carolina
FBI encourages North Carolina residents to report hate crimes