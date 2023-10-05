Employees allowed back inside building after hazmat responds to Asheville business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said hazmat crews responded to an Asheville business Thursday after multiple employees reported feeling unwell.

Officials said crews responded to the business along Biltmore Avenue after employees reported that they felt unwell due to a possible substance inside the building.

According to officials, they evacuated part of the building and monitored the air inside but found no abnormal readings.

Officials stated that no employees were treated or taken to the hospital, and they were eventually allowed back inside the building.

