FBI encourages North Carolina residents to report hate crimes

Hate crime billboard in North Carolina
Hate crime billboard in North Carolina(Charlotte Division of the FBI)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Charlotte Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced they are launching an advertising campaign across North Carolina to raise awareness about federal hate crimes.

According to officials, a hate crime is a traditional offense, such as murder, arson, or vandalism, that includes an element of bias. The FBI defined a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

Officials said hate crimes are one of the FBI’s civil rights program’s highest priorities because of their impact on families and communities.

“No one should be targeted because of how they look, where they’re from, or any part of their identity. Hate crimes have no place in our country, our state, or our communities,” said Robert M. DeWitt, special agent in charge of the FBI in North Carolina. “We encourage victims to report hate crimes to the FBI, we are here to listen and to help.”

Officials stated that the campaign will include social media ads and billboards in Charlotte, Raleigh, Lexington and Lauarinburg.

The FBI is encouraging victims and witnesses to report hate crimes. Anyone who believes they are a victim or witness of a hate crime can report it by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: J.J. Wallace, Vitaliy Rybinski and Matthew Rybinski
Memorial services announced for 3 Chesnee teens after deadly crash
Two young children died, along with their father, in a weekend house fire in York County,...
House fire kills father, his 2 young children after he fell asleep while cooking, police say
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Death investigation
Coroner investigating death of 3-month-old in Anderson Co.
Crash causing major backup on I-85
I-85 back open after crash caused major backup in Greenville Co.

Latest News

FOX Carolina News is following breaking news.
Deputies clearing scene after standoff in Spartanburg County
Westley Williams
Man accused of smashing windows, threatening people with knife in downtown Asheville
Ronald Mackey Jr.
Wanted Asheville felon found with guns, multiple types of drugs including fentanyl
Hazmat responds to business in Asheville
Employees allowed back inside building after hazmat responds to Asheville business