FBI encourages North Carolina residents to report hate crimes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Charlotte Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced they are launching an advertising campaign across North Carolina to raise awareness about federal hate crimes.

According to officials, a hate crime is a traditional offense, such as murder, arson, or vandalism, that includes an element of bias. The FBI defined a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

Officials said hate crimes are one of the FBI’s civil rights program’s highest priorities because of their impact on families and communities.

“No one should be targeted because of how they look, where they’re from, or any part of their identity. Hate crimes have no place in our country, our state, or our communities,” said Robert M. DeWitt, special agent in charge of the FBI in North Carolina. “We encourage victims to report hate crimes to the FBI, we are here to listen and to help.”

Officials stated that the campaign will include social media ads and billboards in Charlotte, Raleigh, Lexington and Lauarinburg.

The FBI is encouraging victims and witnesses to report hate crimes. Anyone who believes they are a victim or witness of a hate crime can report it by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.