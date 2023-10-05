Greenwood Chief changes stance in Tiffany Carroll case with new letter

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Chief is changing his stance on whether a woman should be released from prison.

Tiffany Carroll was denied parole on Sept. 27. The Greenwood mom of five is currently serving a 15-year-setence after she pled guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter in 2019 for the death of her boyfriend, Jamaal Johnson.

One of the votes against parole cited a letter from the Greenwood Police Chief TJ Chaudoin. While he sent a latter in 2022 recommending against parole, the chief said this is not what he believes anymore.

Chaudoin said the recommendation for a first parole appearance is “common practice” at the department.

He mentioned that he was not made aware of this last hearing, meaning he didn’t send a new letter.

After the hearing, the chief has now sent a letter to the parole board changing his tune.

“Based on my best judgment, I cannot foresee that if Mrs. Caroll should be released, she would be a danger to society,” the chief said. “She has tremendous support from family and our community, which is crucial for a person to succeed after being released back into society.”

Carroll will not be eligible for parole again until September of 2024.

Her attorney, Travis Moore, filed a motion last week for the board to reconsider its denial.

