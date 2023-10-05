Greenwood Chief changes stance in Tiffany Carroll case with new letter

The Greenwood Police Chief is changing his stance on whether a woman should be released from prison.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Chief is changing his stance on whether a woman should be released from prison.

Tiffany Carroll was denied parole on Sept. 27. The Greenwood mom of five is currently serving a 15-year-setence after she pled guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter in 2019 for the death of her boyfriend, Jamaal Johnson.

RELATED: Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole

One of the votes against parole cited a letter from the Greenwood Police Chief TJ Chaudoin. While he sent a latter in 2022 recommending against parole, the chief said this is not what he believes anymore.

Tiffany Carrol
Tiffany Carrol(Contributed)

Chaudoin said the recommendation for a first parole appearance is “common practice” at the department.

He mentioned that he was not made aware of this last hearing, meaning he didn’t send a new letter.

After the hearing, the chief has now sent a letter to the parole board changing his tune.

“Based on my best judgment, I cannot foresee that if Mrs. Caroll should be released, she would be a danger to society,” the chief said. “She has tremendous support from family and our community, which is crucial for a person to succeed after being released back into society.”

Carroll will not be eligible for parole again until September of 2024.

Her attorney, Travis Moore, filed a motion last week for the board to reconsider its denial.

Stay tuned for updates.

MORE NEWS: Family, lawmaker call for release of Greenwood woman in prison for manslaughter

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: J.J. Wallace, Vitaliy Rybinski and Matthew Rybinski
Memorial services announced for 3 Chesnee teens after deadly crash
Two young children died, along with their father, in a weekend house fire in York County,...
House fire kills father, his 2 young children after he fell asleep while cooking, police say
Death investigation
Coroner investigating death of 3-month-old in Anderson Co.
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Students killed during crash in Chesnee
Coroner identifies Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’

Latest News

Fight for Ukraine: 13 Women's War
Fight for Ukraine: 13 Women's War
On the Town: 10/5
On the Town: 10/5
Western NC grandfather charged in fire expected in court
Western NC grandfather charged in fire expected in court
How to preserve your pumpkins
How to preserve your pumpkins