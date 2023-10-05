LIVE: Crash causing major backup on I-85 in Greenville Co.
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a crash is causing a backup on the interstate in Greer Thursday morning.
According to the SCDOT, the crash is located on I-85 north near exit 60.
Officials said as of 10:30 a.m., two right lanes are closed.
Stay tuned for further updates.
