LIVE: Crash causing major backup on I-85 in Greenville Co.

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a crash is causing a backup on the interstate in Greer Thursday morning.

According to the SCDOT, the crash is located on I-85 north near exit 60.

Officials said as of 10:30 a.m., two right lanes are closed.

Stay tuned for further updates.

