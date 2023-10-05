Deputies clearing scene after standoff in Spartanburg County
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement officials were on scene of a standoff in Spartanburg County on Thursday afternoon.
Multiple law enforcement vehicles from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Greer Police Department were on Greenleaf Drive.
Deputies said a domestic violence suspect was barricaded in a home. Officials were attempting to communicate with the suspect using a megaphone.
Around 5 p.m., officials began clearing the scene and said the standoff was over.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.