Deputies clearing scene after standoff in Spartanburg County

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement officials were on scene of a standoff in Spartanburg County on Thursday afternoon.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Greer Police Department were on Greenleaf Drive.

Deputies said a domestic violence suspect was barricaded in a home. Officials were attempting to communicate with the suspect using a megaphone.

Around 5 p.m., officials began clearing the scene and said the standoff was over.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.