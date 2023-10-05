Deputies clearing scene after standoff in Spartanburg County

Scene of standoff on Greenleaf Drive in Spartanburg County.
Scene of standoff on Greenleaf Drive in Spartanburg County.(FOX Carolina)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement officials were on scene of a standoff in Spartanburg County on Thursday afternoon.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Greer Police Department were on Greenleaf Drive.

Deputies said a domestic violence suspect was barricaded in a home. Officials were attempting to communicate with the suspect using a megaphone.

Around 5 p.m., officials began clearing the scene and said the standoff was over.

