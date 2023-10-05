Man accused of smashing windows, threatening people with knife in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested after he caused damage to local businesses.

Numerous businesses in downtown Asheville had their windows smashed on Sept. 27.

Officers said around 8:15 a.m., they received reports of a man waving a knife and making threats to passing cars near the intersection of Patton Avenue and Pritchard Park.

Police arrested 31-year-old Westley Aaron Williams in connection with the incidents. Williams is charged with going armed to the terror of the public and five counts of injury to personal property.

