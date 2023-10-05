Man accused of smashing windows, threatening people with knife in downtown Asheville

Westley Williams
Westley Williams(Buncombe Co. Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested after he caused damage to local businesses.

Numerous businesses in downtown Asheville had their windows smashed on Sept. 27.

Officers said around 8:15 a.m., they received reports of a man waving a knife and making threats to passing cars near the intersection of Patton Avenue and Pritchard Park.

Police arrested 31-year-old Westley Aaron Williams in connection with the incidents. Williams is charged with going armed to the terror of the public and five counts of injury to personal property.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: J.J. Wallace, Vitaliy Rybinski and Matthew Rybinski
Memorial services announced for 3 Chesnee teens after deadly crash
Two young children died, along with their father, in a weekend house fire in York County,...
House fire kills father, his 2 young children after he fell asleep while cooking, police say
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Death investigation
Coroner investigating death of 3-month-old in Anderson Co.
Crash causing major backup on I-85
I-85 back open after crash caused major backup in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Ronald Mackey Jr.
Wanted Asheville felon found with guns, multiple types of drugs including fentanyl
FOX Carolina News is following breaking news.
LIVE: Standoff underway in Spartanburg County
Hate crime billboard in North Carolina
FBI encourages North Carolina residents to report hate crimes
Hazmat responds to business in Asheville
Employees allowed back inside building after hazmat responds to Asheville business
Friday Frights on FOX Carolina, every Friday in October at 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Friday Frights on FOX Carolina