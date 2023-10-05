Man arrested in string of downtown Asheville car break-ins, police say

Joseph Arnold Owens
Joseph Arnold Owens(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said one man has been arrested in connection to a string of car break-ins in the downtown area.

According to the department, officers were called to six locations throughput the downtown area during the early morning hours of Oct. 4 to investigate reports of cars that had smashed windows and items taken.

Police said 44-year-old Joseph Arnold Owens was charged in one of the incidents. He was located and taken into custody Wednesday night on Haywood Street and charged with break or enter a motor vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II.

Owens was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $15,000 secured bond.

Officers are currently and actively investigating his connection to the remainder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

