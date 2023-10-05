Officers investigating after Greenwood man allegedly pulls gun out during argument

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department announced that officers are investigating after a man allegedly pulled a gun out during an argument with his neighbor Wednesday.

Officers said they responded to Squires Court Wednesday night after someone reported the incident.

According to officers, witnesses reported that the situation began when the suspect got into an argument with his neighbor and pulled a gun out before going back inside his house.

Officers stated that the suspect refused to come to the door, so they got a search warrant to go inside. However, the suspect was gone when they got in.

Officers are currently searching for the suspect involved in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department.

