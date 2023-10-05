Officers searching for Greenwood woman last seen on Monday

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department announced that officers are searching for Melissa Brooks, a woman who hasn’t been seen since earlier this week in Greenwood.

Officers said Brooks was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. on October 2 at Matthews Elementary School.

According to officers, they are trying to check on the welfare of Brooks. Anyone with information regarding her is asked to call the police department at 864-942-8632.

