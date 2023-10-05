Shower chance Friday, big cooldown to follow

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another dry day before the chance of isolated showers return, followed by breezy conditions and a big drop in temperatures.

Today’s another above normal day with highs in the mid 70s to around 80. While clouds are gradually on the increase through the day, there’s still a nice mix of sun and clouds. If you like the warmer weather, enjoy it now because a big change in temperatures lies ahead this weekend.

The culprit? A cold front which continues to inch closer bringing in more cloud cover late Thursday into Friday. Unfortunately, by the time the front moves through on Friday, the moisture with the system is pretty much tapped out. We still have a chance for an isolated shower starting early Friday morning before sunrise in the mountains. Highest chances for spotty showers arrives Friday afternoon for the mountains, and Friday evening for the Upstate. But a lot of areas don’t see a drop of rain. The front moves east quickly Friday night into Saturday, with shower chances diminishing by around midnight. Unfortunately, this front doesn’t bring much rain to the area. We’ll be hard pressed to get much, if any rain, with measurable amounts about .10″ if that for a few locations.

The more impactful part of the front is the breezy and cooler conditions arriving on the backside. The breeze kicks up across the area Saturday, with gusts around 20 mph in the Upstate and about 30 mph possible in the mountains. This cold air ushered in brings an big change to highs and low temperatures.

Saturday highs are in the low 70s for the Upstate, while struggling to the upper 50s to low 60s in the mountains with everyone seeing highs in the 60s on Sunday. Lows drop to the mid-40s over the weekend into Monday morning in the Upstate with some chilly upper 30s in the mountains. There’s a potential for frost Saturday into Sunday morning in the mountains, although formation may be limited due to brisk winds. The best chance for development is in the southern valley locations. The mountains have a better chance of seeing widespread frost and even spotty freeze Monday morning as the calm winds and clear skies lead to good development conditions.

Temperatures gradually return to normal early October numbers by mid-week with highs returning to mid-upper 70s in the Upstate and low-mid 70s in the mountains.

