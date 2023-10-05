Two Upstate congressmen endorse Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks to Attorney General Merrick...
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks to Attorney General Merrick Garland as he appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Grace Runkel
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Representatives Ralph Norman and Jeff Duncan are backing Jim Jordan in the race for next House speaker.

Jordan, from Ohio, is running for the leadership position alongside Majority Leader of the House Steve Scalise from Louisiana.

”I’ll be supporting Jim Jordan,” Norman, who represents parts of the Upstate, told FOX Carolina News. “Jim is a great spokesman. He’s going to be a tremendous asset as he goes around the country advocating for whoever our Republican candidate is. This country is in a crisis. We have got to get rid of the Biden Administration. If we lose this election it’s a problem.”'

Norman said while he does like Scalise as a candidate, he worries Scalise’s recent cancer diagnosis will take too much of a toll on him.

“We’re lucky to have two great candidates who are willing to do it,” Norman said. “It’s a thankless job. It’s time consuming job, but I think Jim Jordan’s the man to do it and I think he will ultimately win it.”

Duncan, who also represents parts of the Upstate, said Jordan will refocus the House on conservative values.

“Jim Jordan is a fighter who will be relentless in cutting spending, draining the Swamp, and stopping the woke, reckless policies of the Biden Administration, in addition to holding the Biden Crime Family accountable,” Duncan said in a statement. “When the Revolutionary War Began at the Battles of Lexington and Concord, history tells us of the ‘shot heard round the world.’ Jim Jordan’s candidacy for Speaker carries the same weight as the shot that rang out that day in 1775. The legislative battle for America is upon us, and conservatives must rally around someone with a proven record of fighting for America.”

