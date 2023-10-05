Upstate mom featured in Lifetime film about Meningitis B

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Today is World Meningitis Day and one upstate mother wants to make sure nobody else experiences the same tragedy she did. The mom is now taking her pain and turning it into a voice in a Lifetime short film.

Allison Johnson says her son Keegan was a junior on the Dorman High School football team. She says he was a very energetic and charismatic teenager.

“This is probably my favorite picture of him,” Allison said. “I just love that smile.”

At the age of 17 he was full of life, but one day she noticed something was off.

“He started complaining about a headache and his nose and face were hurting,” Allison said. “So he went to the doctor and we were told that it was viral, take him home, let it run its course.”

But within a few days his condition only got worse and she took him to the hospital.

“February 3 he was transferred to a different facility where they specialize more in children’s care,” Allison said. “And when we got there, we were told that’s what it was.”

Doctors say a sinus infection had worsened and led to Meningitis B. This is a bacterial infection that can impact the spinal cord and brain.

“I want to tell people it’s rare, but it is real and it is heartbreaking to watch,” Allison said.

In a matter of a week her son was dead.

“His birthday is coming up in October and he would be 21,” Allison said. “He should be enjoying, you know, college. I miss pretty much everything about him, but that smile is one in a million and once he smiles at you you never forget it.”

Allison says she had vaccinated her child for meningitis A, C, W and Y, but she didn’t realize that was a different vaccine from Meningitis B.

“Most people think their child’s been vaccinated, but there’s two different vaccinations,” Allison said.

“One in 10 who get meningitis B pass away because of it and 1 in 5 have long term complications,” Pediatrician Dr. Diana Clements said.

Dr. Clements says the Meningitis B vaccine is recommended between the ages of 16 and 23.

“The incident of Meningitis B is actually highest after the age of 16,” Clements said.

It’s why Allison participated in a Lifetime short film with other people impacted by Meningitis B.

“I never want somebody to sit in this position,” Allison said. “I don’t want you to have to ever interview another parent that had to bury a child because of this. I don’t want them to live the nightmare we are living. I want them to be educated.”

Ask2BSure is a resource parents can use for more information on the vaccine.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.