Wanted Asheville felon found with guns, multiple types of drugs including fentanyl

Ronald Mackey Jr.
Ronald Mackey Jr.(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a wanted suspect had multiple guns and types of drugs with him when officers took him into custody recently.

Officers said the suspect, Ronald Mackey Jr., who was wanted for open warrants, was taken into custody near Walton Street at around 3:46 p.m. on October 4.

According to officers, they seized the following items that Mackey allegedly had with him when he was taken into custody.

  • Canik TP9SF pistol (9mm)
  • Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol (9mm)
  • 2.37g of fentanyl
  • 2.53g of crack cocaine
  • 36.54g of marijuana

Officers stated that Mackey was charged with he was charged with felony flee to elude arrest w/ motor vehicle, pretrial release violation, possession of firearm by felon, carrying a concealed gun, simple possess schedule VI, driving while license revoked and drive left of center. They added that he was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and denied bond.

