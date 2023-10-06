$1.4B jackpot is 3rd largest in Powerball history
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powerball jackpot continues growing and is now hitting historic highs.
Powerball draws for $1.4 billion on Saturday. It is the third-largest in Powerball history and the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history.
Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. on Saturday for the 10:59 p.m. drawing.
To win the jackpot, you have to match all six numbers drawn.
