$1.4B jackpot is 3rd largest in Powerball history

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powerball jackpot continues growing and is now hitting historic highs.

Powerball draws for $1.4 billion on Saturday. It is the third-largest in Powerball history and the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. on Saturday for the 10:59 p.m. drawing.

To win the jackpot, you have to match all six numbers drawn.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.