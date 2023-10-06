17-year-old student accused of selling THC vapes at Mauldin High School

Generic image of vape pen
Generic image of vape pen(Lindsay Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department announced that a 17-year-old student was recently charged for allegedly selling vapes that contained THC at Mauldin High School.

Officers said the 17-year-old was caught selling the vapes on October 4.

According to officers, they detained the student and charged her with possession with intent to distribute (PWID).

Officials stated that the 17-year-old was released to her parents, and the case will be handled in family court.

