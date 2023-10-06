Carver honors high school history at homecoming

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Carver Middle School hosted its homecoming game and pep rally on Thursday, and it was more meaningful than usual as they welcomed back more than 50 alumni of the old Carver High School.

Carver was a segregated high school from 1938-1970, and it’s now a middle school. In his first year as football coach, Eric Cheek wanted to incorporate a piece of that history into homecoming.

“Let’s do throwback jerseys,” Cheek said. “I said, aw man, amazing!”

Coach Cheek rallied local sponsors to donate $4,500, and they got those throwback Carver High School jerseys before revealing them at the homecoming pep rally.

“They’ll take a piece of history with them,” Cheek said. “They’ll take some understanding of where this school comes from and where it is now.”

It’s the same garnet and gray Cheek’s dad wore when he and his uncle James Cheek went to a segregated Carver High School.

“We could not walk on Church Street like you do now leaving school,” James said while addressing the middle schoolers at Thursday’s pep rally. “We had to walk on Liberty Street. Isn’t it ironic that we had to walk on a street called Liberty because we did not have the liberty to walk on the street called Church.”

James explained what he hopes the middle schoolers learn from the homecoming events.

“They learned that a lot of the barriers we had then, a lot of the misdirections we had then, we overcame,” James said. “With what they’ve got now with the freedoms, opportunities, the support this community has now, that they can achieve any goals they have in life.”

It’s a message the students felt as well.

“Anything that you set your mind to, it’s possible, so just go for it,” Carver Middle School Homecoming Queen Timea Berry said. “Anything that you want to do, you can do.”

Timea’s classmate, cheerleader Averi Jefferson, said she’s grateful for how far the school has come since the days of segregation.

“Being able to bounce off of each other, being able to rely on each other during our adolescent years is very rewarding,” Averi said. “It’s very cool to know that we’ve come from there and we’ve gotten to here.”

While wearing those throwback Carver high school jerseys, Coach Cheek’s middle school team beat Boiling Springs 20-0 Thursday night in front of those 50 alumni from over 50 years ago.

Cheek called it a “family reunion,” and the Carver family undoubtedly grew closer at this year’s homecoming.

