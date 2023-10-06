Clemson Board of Trustees approves initial funding for on-campus parking garage

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University announced that the Board of Trustees voted Friday to approve the first round of funding for a parking garage that would be built on the campus.

Officials said the multi-level parking garage would be located near the Alumni and Visitors Center, close to Williamson Road and Perimeter Road.

According to officials, the project is estimated to cost 79 million dollars and be funded through higher education revenue bonds.

Officials stated that construction is expected to start in June 2025 and finish in December 2026.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.