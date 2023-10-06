Construction scheduled to begin on Clemson’s veterinary college next summer

First look at College of Veterinary Medicine at Clemson University
First look at College of Veterinary Medicine at Clemson University(WHNS)
By Grace Runkel
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University’s Board of Trustees got their first look at the new College of Veterinary Medicine this week.

The new campus will be off W. Queen Road, by the Equestrian Center.

Plans include a new student commons, research building and surgery center.

Construction is scheduled to start next summer, but university vice president of finance Tony Wagner said there are months of prep work that has to happen first.

”There’s a substantial amount of site work to do because we’ve got to bring power to the site, we’ve got to bring sewer and water to the site. You know, it’s going to take quite a bit of work,” Wagner said.

Wagner said the university requested $175 million from the state to finish the project.

If that doesn’t get approved construction will take longer, but the university said either way classes will begin fall 2026.

