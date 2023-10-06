Coroner: Bicyclist found on sidewalk in Greenville dies days later in hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a man believed to be a bicyclist hit by a car was found a side walk in Greenville.

According to the coroner, on Tuesday, 34-year-old Christopher Ryan Flynn was found on the sidewalk along Cedar Lane Road.

Flynn was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital where he passed on Thursday.

The coroner’s office said the cause and manner of death are both pending at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

