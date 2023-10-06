Coroner responding to motorcycle crash in Greenville County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that they are responding to a motorcycle crash in Greenville County.

Officials said the crash happened along J Verne Smith Parkway at around 5:00 p.m.

Details are limited as crews arrive at the scene. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Crash causing major backup on I-85
I-85 back open after crash caused major backup in Greenville Co.
Scene of standoff on Greenleaf Drive in Spartanburg County.
Man accused of attacking woman, trafficking drugs in Spartanburg County
Left to right: J.J. Wallace, Vitaliy Rybinski and Matthew Rybinski
Memorial services announced for 3 Chesnee teens after deadly crash
Death investigation
Coroner releases cause of death for Anderson County infant

Latest News

Child Abuse Arrest
Child Abuse Arrest
Voyeurism Investigation
Voyeurism Investigation
Crash Closes Lanes, Forces Repaving
Crash Closes Lanes, Forces Repaving
Women tries breast cancer vaccine
First patient in breast cancer vaccine trial shares her experience
Breast cancer vaccine in the works
Breast cancer vaccine in the works