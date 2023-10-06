Coroner responding to motorcycle crash in Greenville County
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that they are responding to a motorcycle crash in Greenville County.
Officials said the crash happened along J Verne Smith Parkway at around 5:00 p.m.
Details are limited as crews arrive at the scene. We will update this story as officials give new details.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.