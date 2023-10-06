Deputies searching for runaway 15-year-old last seen in Greenville Co.

Kaelin Rogers
Kaelin Rogers(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Kaelin Rogers, a missing 15-year-old who reportedly ran away earlier this week.

Deputies said Rogers was last seen on October 3 at around 9:00 a.m. at a house along Mandalay Court in Pelzer.

Deputies described Rogers as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Rogers or her location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

