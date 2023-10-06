Greenville man accused of trying to meet minor for sex

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that a Greenville man was recently charged after allegedly trying to send sexual messages to a minor.

Officials said 29-year-old Jerald Sherrill Jr. was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

According to officials, they began investigating after Sherill messaged someone he thought was a minor. Officials stated that in the messages, Sherill reportedly sent sexually explicit images and tried to solicit sex from them.

Officials said Sherill was taken into custody on October 4. He faces up to 20 years in prison for his current charges.

