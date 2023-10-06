Greenville PD arrest suspect who shot at another person, led police on chase

Suspect charged(KTTC)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a suspect has been arrested after a fleeing from police Thursday night.

According to the department, officers on patrol witnessed two people shooting at each other in a residential apartment complex off Haywood Road. As officers approached, the car involved in the incident fled and triggered a chase.

Police said the chase was over after the driver drove into a creek and ran away on foot. A perimeter was created and a K-9 unit was dispatched to track the driver.

The department found the driver in the woods and arrested them. They were charged with several crimes including breach of peace high and aggravated, failure to stop for blue lights, interfering with police, and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.

