Henderson Co. man faces over 40 charges after investigation into inappropriate relationship

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man is facing over 40 charges after deputies allegedly found child sexual abuse material during an investigation.

Deputies said they began investigating on September 13, 2023, when someone reported that the suspect, Bruce Holloman, was involved in an inappropriate relationship.

According to deputies, they investigated the situation and executed a search warrant that led them to photos and video showing evidence of the relationship and other child sexual abuse material.

Deputies stated that Holloman was taken into custody following their investigation and charged with 40 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and other charges.

