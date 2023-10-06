Light isolated showers ahead of a breezy, much cooler weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall’s been timid so far this season, but that changes over the weekend.

A cold front will gradually roll over the mountains and across the Upstate tonight, leading to increased cloud cover and some occasional sprinkles or light showers. The rain will prove to be more of a nuisance than beneficial, with little to no measurable rain expected out of any of the passing showers. More impactful will be the breezy conditions and cooler temperatures that begin to spill in with the front. Lows will dip into the 40s across the mountains, while upstate locations hang on to the 50s for one more night. Winds will pick up out of the NNW at 5-15 mph.

Skies will clear quickly for anyone with leftover clouds tomorrow morning. This as the cold front pushes east of the region. In its wake, we’ll be left with mostly sunny skies for the balance of our Saturday. Temperatures will take a much cooler turn, reaching only the low 60s across the mountains and low 70s upstate. Add in winds at 10-20 mph with the ongoing dry conditions, and fire danger will be running high. Avoid burning anything outdoors, and use extreme caution if you plan to grill.

A second cold front sweeps through the region on Saturday night, and this will be the one that really leads temperatures to plummet. Skies will remain mostly clear, but folks getting up early Sunday morning are going to want some extra layers. Expect widespread 40s across the Upstate, with 30s settling in over the mountains. Lingering winds should limit any frost potential, but it will add a little extra bite to that chilly start on Sunday.

More sunshine is ahead for the rest of Sunday, but it won’t do a lot to bring temperatures up. With continued breezy conditions, highs will range from the upper 50s in western North Carolina to the middle and upper 60s elsewhere. Sweater weather for the second half of the weekend, no doubt.

Our dry spell will continue into next week with plenty of sunshine expected through Thursday. Temperatures will begin to warm up a bit, but we’ll hold closer to average for the middle of October with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

