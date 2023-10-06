LIVE: Crashes, diesel spill cause backups on I-85 in Greenville Co.

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is reporting crashes that are causing backups in both directions on I-85 in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the first crash, located on the southbound side at Exit 54 near Pelham Road, involved five cars and led to a diesel fuel spill. The two left lanes are closed as of 2 p.m.

The lanes affected will be shut down for several hours. One or two of the lanes are going to have to be repaved, according to troopers.

The second crash is located on the northbound side at Exit 51A near Woodruff Road. The right exit ramp is closed.

