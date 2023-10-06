LIVE: Crews responding to large fire at construction site in Greenville County

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a fire near the Simpsonville and Mauldin line that started early Friday morning.

Crews said they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the site located at a site near Northeast Main Street. The site has clear cut timber stacked in piles.

Officials said they are not sure how the fire started but it is maintained with a wide clear cut around the piles.

Crews responding to fire at construction site in Greenville County (WHNS)

Witnesses said they could see huge flames from I-385.

Crews from Mauldin, Simpsonville and South Greenville are maintaining a perimeter to ensure that any exposure is protected and everyone remains safe.

Officials said there were no injuries and the fire is contained at this time.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

