Lowcountry judge deemed ‘unqualified’ by state bar

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge who serves Berkeley and Charleston Counties has been deemed “unqualified” by the state bar.

The Judicial Qualifications Committee has released an annual review of its judges and how they are performing in nine categories such as, constitutional qualifications, physical health, mental stability and character.

The Honorable Bentley Douglas Price was deemed overall “unqualified” after receiving one unqualified mark, in the “reputation” category.

Recently, he sat the bench during a North Charleston murder case, where Dartez Ferguson faced a murder charge in connection to a shooting at the A-1 grocery store in November of 2021.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Crashes causing backups in both directors on I-85 in Greenville Co,
Lanes reopen after crashes, diesel spill cause backups on I-85 in Greenville Co.
generic crash
Troopers investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.
Crews responding to large fire at construction site in Greenville County
Officials investigating large brush fire at Greenville Co. construction site
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy