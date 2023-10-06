Magic the Miniature Horse visits hospital during trip to Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Small in stature but making a big difference, Magic the Miniature Horse fills the hearts of kids and adults alike.

“It’s just an amazing thing the horses pull out of people,” said Executive Director of Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses Jorge Garcia-Bengochea.

Named as one of Time Magazine’s 10 most heroic animals in history, Magic has visited everywhere from Sandy Hook to South Carolina.

“I feel like what all these horses do and magic in particular, she allows dreams to come true,” said Garcia-Bengochea.

Outside Shriner’s Greenville, the excitement couldn’t be reined in.

“She’ll talk about this for a long time,” said Melanie Duffell.

Duffell’s daughter Ella has been a patient at the hospital for seven years and is getting ready for surgery in a couple of months.

“It’s been a hard week, but seeing that smile on her face and knowing that there’s people like this that bring magic out has been amazing for us,” she said.

Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses has been visiting hospitals, veterans centers, and more for a quarter century.

“They’re less intimidating, they’re very friendly. Obviously, these horses have very special training,” explained Garcia-Bengochea.

Magic also made a stop at the Ronald McDonald House in Greenville, where families are able to stay while their children are hospitalized.

“I think the ones that even get the most joy out of it is their parents. Because it’s just their parents watching their kids be so happy for that moment,” said Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas CEO Marti Spencer.

Magic will be at the Tryon Film Festival on Sunday, where a documentary on her life will be played on the big screen.

