School milk carton shortage: Dairy farmers working on ‘contingency plan’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate school districts said they have been warned about a shortage of milk cartons that could impact their cafeterias.

Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national milk marketing cooperative, recently learned that one of their major suppliers of half-pint milk cartons is experiencing a shortage and unable to produce enough packaging to meet demand.

A spokesperson for Anderson District One said DFA issued a memo to their local milk supplier about the shortage. The district’s supplier is trying to avoid disruptions and said regular milk would not be affected, but flavored milk like chocolate or strawberry may require substitutions.

Districts in other parts of the Upstate have also been alerted to the issue.

Anderson District Three said they are already experiencing issues in getting some milk products.

“We are required to offer two selections of milk, so if it comes to the point that we are unable to get two selections, we would have to request a waiver from the state department,” said a spokesperson for Anderson District Three.

DFA said they are working to ensure enough milk is supplied to schools. The organization released a statement saying in part:

“Our team, along with the entire dairy industry, is working diligently to ensure we continue to supply milk to schools. In working to mitigate disruptions, we are prioritizing half-pint production of our most popular items — 1% white milk and fat-free chocolate milk. We’re also working to access and deploy our excess inventories to locations short on carton supplies as well as exploring additional manufacturing options with other carton suppliers. We know milk plays an important role on school breakfast and lunch trays, and we will do whatever it takes to ensure that school children are getting nutrient-rich milk. Our local teams are working closely with the schools that they serve to develop and execute contingency plans to keep milk available, including looking at aseptic options, exploring alternative packaging and where resources are able even helping to mobilize lunch line support by pouring milk from gallon jugs in school cafeterias.”

The issue isn’t just impacting milk. The director of culinary services for Anderson District 5 said the carton shortage was also affecting their juice deliveries. However, the district is adding additional applesauce and other whole fruit to their cafeteria orders to meet the USDA requirement for fruit offered.

The School District of Oconee County said their school nutrition partner, The Nutrition Group, is seeing issues with certain juices but has a stock that will last for a while.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.