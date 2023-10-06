Planning Commission approves Airport District plan, controversial Nicholtown townhomes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two new projects approved by the Greenville City Planning Commission at Thursday’s meeting. One plan will bring significant change to one area of Greenville.

“Special Emphasis Neighborhoods and corporate communities can find common ground,” said Calvin Hailstock, the Nicholtown Neighborhood Association president.

That common ground was found Thursday night. The first time Farris Townes developers faced the Planning Commission and Nicholtown residents—it looked a lot different.

“I think they’re gonna be certainly more supportive of the development than were in the August,” said Richard Lynch, the representative speaking on behalf of project developers.

The 39- townhome proposal was deferred after both residents and commissioners shared concerns about the layout, traffic and lack of input from the community. Over the last few months, developers met with Nicholtown leaders and formed a compromise.

“While affordable housing remains a concern, a deep concern, their willingness to cooperate is a positive sign,” said Hailstock about developers.

They created more space between the project and existing homes, modified the road entrance, agreed to join the homeowners association and donated $45,000 to the city affordable housing fund.

“I guess I’m not really convinced that this is the right plan,” said Commissioner Mike Martinez.

Despite lingering layout concerns from commissioners, the project meets the old development code standards. So it was approved.

They also approved the Airport District Study. The 15-year revitalization plan calls for added business space, apartments, housing, hotels, road improvements and a loop trail around the downtown airport. Commissioners also agreed on top priorities: Runway Loop trail, clear neighborhood path to the Swamp Rabbit Trail and district amenities, recreation offerings including a skate park and district brand and wayfinding signage.

“Maybe basketball, baseball, football, soccer we don’t fit into them and we don’t want to do that. And so to have this on the docket as a real opportunity is very inspiring and I just want to say thank you,” said Greenville resident and BMX rider Will Adams.

To view the Airport District Study click here.

