Warrants: High school student charged after secret, explicit photos taken in bathroom

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department said two men are facing charges in connection with a voyeurism investigation at a Pickens County school.

Police Chief Randal Beach said the department received a complaint and a joint investigation was conducted with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers charged 18-year-old Parker Brace and 21-year-old Jordan Johnson with aggravated voyeurism and conspiracy to commit voyeurism. Investigators said Brace conspired with Johnson to obtain secretive, explicit photos of victims without consent.

Beach said Brace is a student in the School District of Pickens County. According to arrest warrants, Brace was observed on multiple occasions putting his phone under the stall walls in a Pickens High School bathroom.

During an interview, police said Brace indicated he had a history of the behavior but “denied doing so during this event.”

After a search of Brace’s phone, police said they found two photos of male victims with their genitalia exposed while using a bathroom.

Both suspects were booked into the Pickens County Detention Center but have since been released.

The School District of Pickens County released the following statement:

“The district cannot comment on disciplinary action regarding students due to privacy laws. When enacting our discipline policies and procedures and investigating student discipline, findings in some instances may lead to the involvement of law enforcement. Our top priority will always be the well-being of our students and staff, and we value our close working relationships with law enforcement to ensure a safe learning environment for all.”

