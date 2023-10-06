Warrants: High school student charged after secret, explicit photos taken in bathroom
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department said two men are facing charges in connection with a voyeurism investigation at a Pickens County school.
Police Chief Randal Beach said the department received a complaint and a joint investigation was conducted with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers charged 18-year-old Parker Brace and 21-year-old Jordan Johnson with aggravated voyeurism and conspiracy to commit voyeurism. Investigators said Brace conspired with Johnson to obtain secretive, explicit photos of victims without consent.
Beach said Brace is a student in the School District of Pickens County. According to arrest warrants, Brace was observed on multiple occasions putting his phone under the stall walls in a Pickens High School bathroom.
During an interview, police said Brace indicated he had a history of the behavior but “denied doing so during this event.”
After a search of Brace’s phone, police said they found two photos of male victims with their genitalia exposed while using a bathroom.
Both suspects were booked into the Pickens County Detention Center but have since been released.
The School District of Pickens County released the following statement:
