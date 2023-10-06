Woman accused of embezzling $1.5 million from Canton assisted living facility

Generic arrest image
Generic arrest image(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina’s office announced that a woman was recently charged for allegedly embezzling at least $1.5 million from a senior assisted living facility in Canton, NC.

Officials said 46-year-old Amy Curry of Waynesville, NC, was charged with wire fraud and money laundering.

According to Curry’s indictment, she worked at Silver Bluff, LLC, a senior living and care facility, from July 2022 through April 2023. During that time, Curry worked as the facility’s office manager and bookkeeper, where she had access to and control over the facility’s bank accounts and accounting records.

The indictment alleges that from December 7, 2022, to April 4, 2023, Curry allegedly made at least 154 unauthorized bank transfers and sent at least $1.5 million from the facility’s bank accounts to bank accounts that she or her boyfriend controlled. The indictment added that in March 2023, Curry reportedly bought a 2020 Ford F-150 pick-up truck using funds taken from Silver Bluff.

Officials stated that in addition to the charges, the government will pursue a notice of forfeiture that would force Curry to give up at least $1,518,771 and four vehicles seized during the investigation. Officials said vehicles included a 2023 Polaris, a 2023 Nissan Maxima, a 2020 Ford F-150, and a 2020 Kia Optima.

Curry faces up to 30 years in prison for the charges. We will update this story if officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: J.J. Wallace, Vitaliy Rybinski and Matthew Rybinski
Memorial services announced for 3 Chesnee teens after deadly crash
Two young children died, along with their father, in a weekend house fire in York County,...
House fire kills father, his 2 young children after he fell asleep while cooking, police say
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Crash causing major backup on I-85
I-85 back open after crash caused major backup in Greenville Co.
Death investigation
Coroner investigating death of 3-month-old in Anderson Co.

Latest News

Fight for Ukraine: 12 Women's War
Fight for Ukraine: 12 Women's War
One-on-one with Rep. Norman
One-on-one with Rep. Norman
Water advisory
Hendersonville officials issue water shortage alert
Melissa Brooks
Officers searching for Greenwood woman last seen on Monday
Getting Answers: West Poinsett Street
Getting Answers: West Poinsett Street