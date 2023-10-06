Woman accused of embezzling $1.5 million from Canton assisted living facility

CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina’s office announced that a woman was recently charged for allegedly embezzling at least $1.5 million from a senior assisted living facility in Canton, NC.

Officials said 46-year-old Amy Curry of Waynesville, NC, was charged with wire fraud and money laundering.

According to Curry’s indictment, she worked at Silver Bluff, LLC, a senior living and care facility, from July 2022 through April 2023. During that time, Curry worked as the facility’s office manager and bookkeeper, where she had access to and control over the facility’s bank accounts and accounting records.

The indictment alleges that from December 7, 2022, to April 4, 2023, Curry allegedly made at least 154 unauthorized bank transfers and sent at least $1.5 million from the facility’s bank accounts to bank accounts that she or her boyfriend controlled. The indictment added that in March 2023, Curry reportedly bought a 2020 Ford F-150 pick-up truck using funds taken from Silver Bluff.

Officials stated that in addition to the charges, the government will pursue a notice of forfeiture that would force Curry to give up at least $1,518,771 and four vehicles seized during the investigation. Officials said vehicles included a 2023 Polaris, a 2023 Nissan Maxima, a 2020 Ford F-150, and a 2020 Kia Optima.

Curry faces up to 30 years in prison for the charges. We will update this story if officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.