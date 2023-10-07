Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

Earthquake
Earthquake(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Society said another earthquake was confirmed in South Carolina on Friday.

According to officials, the 2.2 magnitude earthquake was detected at around 11:24 a.m. about 5.1 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina and 19.5 miles east north east of Columbia.

The quake was 2 kilometers deep with a horizontal location of 1.2 kilometers and vertical location of 1.7 kilometers.

