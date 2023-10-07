Clemson defeats Wake Forest, Swinney ties Howard’s win record

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson defeated Wake Forest 17 -12 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The win resulted in Head Coach Dabo Swinney earning his 165th career victory to tie College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard (165 from 1940-69) as the winningest head coach in Clemson history.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 18-of-28 passes to total 131 yards and added 48 rushing yards in the first quarter.

Running back Will Shipley led Clemson in rushing yards with 97, including a one-yard touchdown.

Clemson has a bi-week next week, but returns to the field in Florida to face Miami on Saturday, Oct. 21.

