Clemson defeats Wake Forest, Swinney ties Howard’s win record

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson defeated Wake Forest 17 -12 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The win resulted in Head Coach Dabo Swinney earning his 165th career victory to tie College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard (165 from 1940-69) as the winningest head coach in Clemson history.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 18-of-28 passes to total 131 yards and added 48 rushing yards in the first quarter.

Running back Will Shipley led Clemson in rushing yards with 97, including a one-yard touchdown.

Clemson has a bi-week next week, but returns to the field in Florida to face Miami on Saturday, Oct. 21.

