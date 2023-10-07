Clemson hosts Wake Forest in Homecoming game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney has the chance to tie College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard as Clemson’s all-time winningest head coach when his Tigers host the Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium Saturday.

Howard, “The Bashful Baron of Barlow Bend,” compiled a 165-118-12 record in 30 seasons at Clemson from 1940-69. His final win came against Maryland on Nov. 1, 1969, and his 165 career wins will enter Saturday having stood alone at the top of Clemson’s leaderboard for a total of 19,698 days, just shy of 54 years.

The win would pull Swinney even with Howard and give Swinney a 165-41 all-time record. Howard coached 295 career games at Clemson and won his 165th game in his 292nd career game. Swinney can accomplish the feat in his 206th career game with a win on Saturday.

Swinney is coming off another historic win last week in Syracuse when he earned his 100th regular season conference win, matching Howard’s 100 conference wins at Clemson in a career that included membership in both the Southern Conference and the ACC. Swinney earned his 100th ACC regular season win on the exact same day Virginia Tech, a four-time ACC Championship program that had a four-and-a-half season head start on him, earned its 100th ACC regular season win.

