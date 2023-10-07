Crews respond to fire at recycling plant, near elementary school in Cowpens

Fire
Fire(KTTC)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cowpens Fire Department said crews were called to a fire at a recycling plant near the elementary school on Friday afternoon.

According to the fire department, a call came in from the school district at around 3:31p.m. in reference to smoke coming from A&E Recycling located at 425 Foster Street which is near Cowpens Elementary School.

Spartanburg School District Three said about 90 students were at the school for after school activities, but were evacuated by a bus to the old Cowpens Middle School building for pickup.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and officials are working to investigate the cause.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Crashes causing backups in both directors on I-85 in Greenville Co,
Lanes reopen after crashes, diesel spill cause backups on I-85 in Greenville Co.
Crews responding to large fire at construction site in Greenville County
Officials investigating large brush fire at Greenville Co. construction site
generic crash
Troopers investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy

Latest News

Shooting generic
Multiple reports of shots fired in Greenville Co., deputies investigating
Byrnes almost won the game in regulation, but after their final touchdown was called back by a...
Game of the Week: Byrnes beats Boiling Springs in double overtime thriller
#3 Byrnes at Boiling Springs
#3 Byrnes at Boiling Springs
The Legend of Pink Lady
The Legend of Pink Lady