Crews respond to fire at recycling plant, near elementary school in Cowpens

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cowpens Fire Department said crews were called to a fire at a recycling plant near the elementary school on Friday afternoon.

According to the fire department, a call came in from the school district at around 3:31p.m. in reference to smoke coming from A&E Recycling located at 425 Foster Street which is near Cowpens Elementary School.

Spartanburg School District Three said about 90 students were at the school for after school activities, but were evacuated by a bus to the old Cowpens Middle School building for pickup.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and officials are working to investigate the cause.

