FOX Carolina Tailgate Show: Tracking Clemson and South Carolina’s growth this season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The college football season is in full swing, and South Carolina and Clemson both look different than they did at the beginning of the season.

FOX Carolina’s college football analyst Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss how both teams have grown so far this year.

South Carolina fell to Tennessee last week but now heads into a bye week where the team can work on what they learned from the loss. Our analysts discuss where they fell short and what this can focus on this week.

Clemson took down Syracuse on the road last week and is home this week to take on Wake Forest for homecoming. Our analysts discuss Clemson’s win and whether it means the team is heading in the right direction.

