Frost potential tonight as temperatures take a dive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Get ready for the coldest night of the season so far!

Frost Advisory until 10:00 AM Sunday (WHNS)

Protect your plants tonight! A Frost Advisory is in effect until 10:00 AM Sunday for all of western North Carolina, as well as Rabun County in Georgia. Widespread lows in the middle to upper 30s are expected, with the greatest frost potential in areas that are sheltered from the winds. Make sure to cover up any outdoor plants, or bring them inside for the night. Don’t forget about your furry friends, too!

Wake Up Weather, Sunday (WHNS)

Mostly clear skies will continue overnight as high pressure over the central United States builds in behind Friday night’s cold front. Outside of mountain lows in the 30s, widespread 40s are expected upstate into most of northeastern Georgia. NNW wind at 5-15 mph are expected over much of the region, and should keep most of the frost at bay. Sheltered mountain areas will be most at risk.

Regional Forecast, Sunday (WHNS)

If you’re headed out first thing Sunday, be ready to layer up! More sunshine is ahead for the rest of Sunday, but it won’t do a lot to bring temperatures up. With continued breezy conditions, highs will range from the upper 50s in western North Carolina to the middle and upper 60s elsewhere. Sweater weather for the second half of the weekend, no doubt.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

Our dry spell will continue into next week with plenty of sunshine expected through Thursday. Temperatures will begin to warm up a bit, but we’ll hold closer to average for the middle of October with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.