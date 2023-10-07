Game of the Week: Byrnes beats Boiling Springs in double overtime thriller

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Byrnes’ Chamarryus Bomar thought he caught the game-winning touchdown with just 10 seconds left in regulation, but after it was called back by a penalty, he made the game-winning pass deflection in double overtime to beat Boiling Springs.

It was an incredible back-and-forth region game that ended in a 38-31 win for Byrnes.

Boiling Springs was down 24-17 with 6 minutes left when their quarterback Lincoln Huskey made a couple Rebels miss before breaking another’s ankles and scoring on a 15-yard scramble. That tied the game at 24.

With the game still tied and only 13 seconds left, Byrnes was driving with a chance to win at the end of regulation. That’s when their quarterback Andrew Stevens dropped a dime to Chamarryus Bomar for a 37-yard touchdown. Both teams and crowds thought that secured a walk-off win for Byrnes. But a penalty on the offense erased what would’ve been Byrnes’ game-winning touchdown, and the game went into overtime.

Boiling Springs got the first shot to score in overtime and they did just that. Javen Chimm bounced a run around the left side and scored a 4-yard touchdown to give Boiling Springs a 31-24 lead. After Chimm’s Bulldog teammates mobbed him on the sideline, it was Byrnes turn to answer.

The Rebels’ Stevens threw a 5-yard touchdown strike to Ethan Morris across the middle. That brought Byrnes back into a tie with the Bulldogs at 31-31 and sent the game into double overtime. In double OT, Byrnes had the first chance on offense and it was Stevens to Morris again for an 8-yard short score. Morris just snuck into the end zone before being bombarded by two Bulldogs. Now Byrnes was ahead 38-31.

Boiling Springs needed a score to stay alive on 4th and goal from the 10 yard line. Byrnes’ Bomar batted away Huskey’s pass in the end zone, and Byrnes walked off a winner. This time, there was no penalty flag on the field.

“It was a dogfight, man,” Byrnes Head Coach Reggie Shaw said after the double-overtime thriller. “We knew what it was coming in. But you’ve got to win some of these if you’re going to win some big games. I’m real proud of my guys and my coaches.”

