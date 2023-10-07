Multiple reports of shots fired in Greenville Co., deputies investigating

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after multiple calls were received in reference to shots fired Saturday morning.

Deputies said the calls came in at around 5:15 a.m. regarding gun shots in the White Horse Road Extension area.

Once on scene, they found multiple casings on the ground, and saw that the house and at least one vehicle was hit.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, no suspect is in custody at this time and no injuries have been reported.

Officials believe this was an isolated incident and are working to gather more information regarding a suspect.

If anyone has information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.