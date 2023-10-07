Officers searching for suspects accused of breaking into cars at Mauldin daycares

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said officers are searching for suspects after cars were broken into at two Sunshine House locations Thursday.

Officers said the suspects allegedly broke the windows of vehicles at both locations but didn’t get anything out of them.

Officers described the suspects as two black men around 19 or 20 years old.

Officers are currently searching for the suspect involved in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 864-289-8900 Ext 5 or email pfazio@mauldinpolice.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.