Tennessee child rape fugitive found living on boat in Alaska

(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) - A Humboldt, Tennessee, man wanted for child rape has been arrested and charged after he was found living out of a boat in Alaska, according to the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

On July 13, the Humboldt Police Department issued a warrant for 50-year-old Adam Gabarra’s arrest on incest, aggravated sexual battery of a minor, and child rape. The case was adopted by the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.

On October 4, Gabarra was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Alaska after receiving a tip that he was living out of a boat in Juneau. Gabarra was apprehended without incident and was transported to the local jail and will await the extradition process back to Humboldt.

The coordinated investigation was between the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson, Tennessee, and the U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Alaska.

