Troopers investigating after head-on crash kills 1, injures 2 in Oconee Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash in Oconee that killed one person and injured two others Friday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:38 a.m. along S.C. 24 near Oak Creek Road.

According to troopers, a Sedan was traveling along S.C. 24 when it crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck head-on. Troopers stated that the driver of the sedan passed away at the scene, and two other passengers inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries. They added that the driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured following the collision.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

