Coast Guard medevacs injured man from survey vessel offshore Charleston

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard says they medevaced a man from a survey vessel 51 miles offshore of Charleston on Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders got a report from the captain of the Thomas Jefferson survey vessel just before noon, a press release states. The report stated that a 43-year-old crew member suffered from a severe cut to their arm.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew to transport him, the press release states.

The man was taken to MUSC where he was last reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard says.

