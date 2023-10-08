Coroner’s Office investigating 2 fatal hit-and-runs in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating two separate cases where pedestrians were killed in hit-and-run incidents that happened a mile away from each other Saturday evening.

On October 7 just after 8 p.m., News 12 received a viewer tip about a woman on a bicycle being hit by a car on Lumpkin Road and Fleming Drive, to which the Sheriff’s Office responded with a release about an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run.

At 7:35 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Lumpkin Road at Fleming Drive in reference to a hit-and-run traffic fatality involving a pedestrian.

The Coroner’s Office now confirms the unidentified pedestrian was riding a bike when they were hit, and died at the scene at 8:24 p.m., the vehicle that struck the person left the scene.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has now identified the deceased as 38-year-old Joni Mitchell.

In a separate incident, the Coroner’s Office says a second a pedestrian was walking on the 3100 block of Richmond Hill Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south.

They say this man was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m., and while the driver of the vehicle that struck the person left, their vehicle was still on the scene.

Coroner Bowen has identified the man killed in this second incident as 39-year-old Broderick Parker.

Autopsies will be scheduled for both people killed and the Coroner’s Office says there is no connection between these two incidents

