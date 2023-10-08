Frost possible again tonight with more chilly temps on the way

Bryan's Saturday night forecast
By Bryan Bachman
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re in for another cold start on Monday morning.

Protect your plants again tonight! A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9:00 AM Monday for nearly all of western North Carolina. Widespread lows in the middle to upper 30s are expected, along with diminishing winds. This will make for a greater frost potential than on Saturday night, so it will be more important to cover any sensitive plants and bring your pets in for the night.

Frost Advisory until 9:00 AM Monday
Frost Advisory until 9:00 AM Monday(WHNS)

Clear skies will be the common denominator tonight. Outside of the threat for frost across the mountains, lows are expected to be well below average upstate. Temperatures will dip to the low 40s, and possibly upper 30s in outlying areas. Be ready to layer up again as you head out in the morning.

Wake Up Forecast, Monday
Wake Up Forecast, Monday(WHNS)

Our ongoing dry spell will continue this week with mostly sunny skies on tap for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will begin to warm up a bit, but we’ll hold closer to average for the middle of October with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. A disturbance passing by to our south will bring cloudier skies to the region on Wednesday, but it looks like we will avoid the majority of the rain threat with it. Just a small chance for isolated showers exists Wednesday night.

3-Day Outlook
3-Day Outlook(WHNS)

We’ll trend back to partly cloudy skies behind the disturbance on Thursday, with highs holding the level in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers make a more widespread return on Friday with a new cold front sweeping in from the northwest. Current forecast suggests this rain will be more significant than the sprinkles we saw last Friday, but it’s not likely to provide significant help for our worsening drought.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar(WHNS)

